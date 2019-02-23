Craig Allen’s Quick and Easy Hamburger Soup

You've just been "Freezin' For A Reason."

Now, you want to u nwind , and warm up with some fast and easy, hearty , comfort food.

I'd like to suggest the "Hamburger Soup" that I just...threw together!

Remember, I said quick and easy, so I am cutting corners with some "prepared" ingredients.

Let's go:

Brown 1 lb of hamburger.

Put the browned burger in a large soup pot.

Add (2) 14.5 oz cans of beef broth

Add (2) 10.5 oz cans of beef gravy

Coarsely chop 1 large onion ("stew size" chunks).

Add 1 (15 oz) can of whole, peeled potatoes (saves time boiling, softening potatoes), chop coarsely.

Add 1 (14.5 oz) can of prepared carrots (saves time peeling, cutting, and boiling carrots), chop coarsely.

Add 1 (6.5 oz) can of mushrooms (may omit...I like them, some of my family doesn't).

Add 1 (14.5 oz) can of diced tomatoes.

Add approx 1 T cilantro

Add salt and pepper, and "season salt" to taste.

I shook in a few drops of hot sauce...to "zip" it up. I like spicy food, you may not.

Bring to a quick boil.

Yummy Hamburger Soup is simmering. (Craig Allen photo).

Let simmer, uncovered, for about 45 minutes. Soup thickens.

Then, let your Quick and Easy Hamburger soup cool a bit before serving.

ENJOY, with my homemade compliments!