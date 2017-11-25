The annual "Friendly Christmas Lights Competition" is on...

It's SANTA! And Rudolph, too! (Craig Allen photo).

Welcome to the early afternoon of Day 2. (to see yesterday's post, click here!)

For the last few years, I have been writing about my neighbors, "FedEX Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" and their displays, here at nj1015.com.

My whole neighborhood looks forward to this holiday lights spectacular every year!

His shirt is his name! (Craig Allen photo).

FedEX Pat tells me that he is hoping to not only have the whole display up in the next few hours, but that he will have all the electrical done...

The BIG STAR went "up on the rooftop" last night (Craig Allen photo).

...so that he can light up the night TONIGHT!

Full totes...and the "tools of the trade!" (Craig Allen photo).

In the meantime...

The manger is "under construction"...and the "supervisors" are getting anxious! (Craig Allen photo).

...there is still a lot to do...

MORE totes? And lights? (Craig Allen photo).

...including:

Jen is...reaching for the stars! (Craig Allen photo).

more "stringing up the lights!"

Down the street...

"Wait for it..." (Craig Allen photo).

..."Cornershow Bob's" display will start to take shape...in the days to come...

"Cornershow Bob" as seen inspecting his lights LAST year... (Craig Allen photo).

...and he will add to it, right through Christmas Eve!

Maybe, even on Christmas Day!

Stay tuned, as this much-loved annual neighborhood events continues to evolve...