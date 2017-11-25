Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas lights competition Day 2
The annual "Friendly Christmas Lights Competition" is on...
Welcome to the early afternoon of Day 2. (to see yesterday's post, click here!)
For the last few years, I have been writing about my neighbors, "FedEX Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" and their displays, here at nj1015.com.
My whole neighborhood looks forward to this holiday lights spectacular every year!
FedEX Pat tells me that he is hoping to not only have the whole display up in the next few hours, but that he will have all the electrical done...
...so that he can light up the night TONIGHT!
In the meantime...
...there is still a lot to do...
...including:
more "stringing up the lights!"
Down the street...
..."Cornershow Bob's" display will start to take shape...in the days to come...
...and he will add to it, right through Christmas Eve!
Maybe, even on Christmas Day!
Stay tuned, as this much-loved annual neighborhood events continues to evolve...
...and spread holiday JOY!