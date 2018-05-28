Craig Allen’s Neighborhood Tractor Race results

Race Day dawned wet and cold...but that did not dampen the spirits of this year's racers!
...we race for a few minutes...then, we party into the night!
It's all about the fun (and the trophy).
Note the microphone, and NJ101.5 "chip clip," that represent my winning year!
Race time is drawing...near!
Like I said, it's FUN...for all ages!
Enjoy all the race action!
In case you haven't noticed...
...water balloons and "super soakers" are not only permitted...
...they're encouraged! For use by both spectators and racers!
But, I'm far from being the only "drowned" racer!
Once all racers have crossed the finish line...there can only be one winner!
And, this year, history was made...
...as we now have a three time winner! It's a "three-peat!"
The annual Neighborhood Tractor Race is the social event of the year...and this one is no exception!
I hope that you've enjoyed all the race action...from a nice, dry place!
I live in a GREAT New Jersey neighborhood!
We're already psyched for...next year!