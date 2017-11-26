Craig Allen’s neighborhood Christmas Lights competition continues!
Every year, my neighbors, "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" light up the night at Christmastime!
These two friends (and their wives) share their holiday JOY with the neighborhood...and beyond, thanks to nj1015.com.
If you have been following the unfolding events over the last few days, you already know that FedEX Pat puts up his entire display over the extended Thanksgiving weekend.
Cornershow Bob gets started (at some point) over this weekend...and his display continues to "evolve" right up to Christmas Eve!
Might I call it a "living display?"
At "press time" yesterday afternoon...
...Pat was working feverishly...hoping to "light it up" in a few hours, so that his daughters could enjoy the "spectacle" before leaving home...
Cornershow...was quiet.
I advised that you: "Wait for it..." (click here to read my blog, and see yesterday's pictures).
True to my advisory...before I could wrap up last night's radio show at 7, "Cornershow Ginni" was texting me:
"Hey Craig: started decorating today."
So, as the cold Jersey winds whipped 'round the "corner," I made my way down the street this afternoon to see what's going on:
Don't worry! Ginni assures me that the reindeer will be perky by nightfall!
In the meantime, it's time for more...
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS!
"NO!" Ginni advises me that the lights on the ground...don't work....as she...gets back to work.
Where is "Cornershow Bob," I wonder aloud.
He's getting supplies.
Lights.
No doubt!
Back up the street...
...all is quiet this afternoon.
The 2017 edition of the "FedEX Pat Show" is done.
You might be wondering...did FedEX meet his self-imposed deadline?
Come back this evening for the answer!
And see my festive neighbors..."light up the night!"