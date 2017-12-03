Craig Allen’s Holiday and Health Fair photos!

Thanks to YOU...

Say....cheese! (Craig Allen photo).

...for bringing the kids out to today’s Holiday And Health Fair at iPlay America!

It made for a fun day of entertainment...

“Jason Didner & the Jungle Gym Jam” are on the stage! (Craig Allen photo).

...for all ages!

“Welcome one and all!” (Prize Team Photo).

You can even “moonwalk”...

MJXpressions Dancers! (Craig Allen photo).

...with:

The guy in the red jacket looks...familiar. (Craig Allen photo).

MICHAEL!

Young ones were walking around with their teddy bears...as our friends from Meridian Health were making sure that Teddy is in good health for the holidays!

Your Health Fair host getting “medieval!” (Prize Team photo).

Plus, local vendors were on hand with great gift ideas!

Will she keep the tattoo...or give it to her bear? (Craig Allen photo).

All this, and more, under the “Warehouse 100” roof at iPlay America!

Promo Joe has candy canes! (Craig Allen photo).

Including Promo Joe, and Luke from the “Jersey Prize Team”....handing out goodies!

Pre-show! (Prize Team photo).

And, I got “into the act” with Miss Sherry!

Who knew that I could...sing and dance? (Prize Team photo).

Thanks to Meridian Health, iPlay America, New Jersey 101.5, And YOU for a FUN Day!

HO-HO-HO!