Craig Allen’s Fun Facts: “The Warrior” by Scandal

Alert TMZ...it's a Scandal!

Of the ...music...variety!

"Scandal" formed in New York City in 1981, led by guitarist Mack Smith...who also wrote most of the band's songs.

Over the first few years, band members would come and go...due to internal (read: band) struggles, and differences with the record company.

Here's a first Fun Fact:

Did you know that Jon Bon Jovi (yes, that Jon Bon Jovi) played guitar with "Scandal" (briefly) in 1983!

In fact, by the time we get to our spotlight song in 1984, of the original lineup, only Mack Smith, and lead singer Patty Smyth, remain!

"The Warrior" is playing on New Jersey 101.5! (Craig Allen photo).

"The Warrior" was written by Holly Knight, along with Nick Gilder.

If you are thinking that Nick Gilder sounds familiar, he should! He wrote (and sings) another of "Jersey's Favorite Hits"--"Hot Child In The City."

The "battle/love" theme of our spotlight song is similar to "Love Is A Battlefield," from Pat Benatar. And, yes, Holly Knight wrote that hit song, too!

MTV was such a powerful promotional tool by 1884, that most record labels had whole departments tasked with developing music videos.

Scandal's label, Columbia Records, was no exception!

And, the video ended up being exceptionally... different !

Says Patty Smyth: "Instead of the band, we had a guy who looks like one of the Thundercats dance-fighting."

Smyth is seen in body paint, sporting a short haircut...and making the (rather cheesy) finger-gun gestures during the "bang bang " parts.

Concertgoers would mimic the gesture...

...over the years!

"When I saw the video, I was crestfallen," Smyth says in her book "I Want My MTV." Further, "I had no idea it would look like an off-Broadway production of CATS."

OUCH! (now, you're headed back to look at the video...again...right?).

With the help (?) of the video..."The Warrior" fought it's ways to #7 on the Hot 100 chart in the summer of 1984...becoming the band's biggest hit!

The song has staying power...as it remains a staple on "classic hits" radio..."Gamers" know that it appears in the video game Guitar Hero Encore: Rocks the 80's.

And, it gets skewered in "Family Guy" (of course).

Where else have you seen or heard "The Warrior" in pop culture?

What's the fate of "Scandal"?

The band broke up shortly after "The Warrior Tour" in late 1984.

They reunited in 2004 for VH-1's "Bands Reunited" show...then did some limited touring of East Coast venues into 2005. They took part in various "80's Bands" tours in 2006-2008. The only "new" material came in 2011, with Scandal's "cover" of the Christmas Classic "Silent Night," which was featured on the "NCIS" Season 9 Christmas episode.

Outside of the band, Patty Smyth sang her way to #2 on the Hot 100 in 1992, singing with the Eagles' Don Henley...

Maybe you remember "Sometimes Love Just Ain't Enough."

And...she married tennis star John McEnroe in 1997.

You want another "Scandal" song?

"Love's Got A line On You" went to #59 in 1983...a little over a year before "The Warror."

So...

What's next for Scandal? They are still active ...so...stay tuned!

And, crank up "The Warrior" on New Jersey 101.5, and here at nj1015.com!