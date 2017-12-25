Craig Allen’s Fun Facts: The #25 (in honor of Christmas)

TODAY! (Craig Allen photo).

Here at nj1015.com, I have fun bringing you “Fun Facts” behind Jersey’s Favorite Hits, and music artists…

Today, its some fun related to the #25…in honor of today being Christmas Day!

Seriously, who knew that the number 25 is so…interesting?!

What my “Santa Hat” says! (Craig Allen photo).

ONE day per year has “25” hours…when “Daylight Savings Time” ends!

Hummingbirds fly at about 25 miles per hour.

According to NASA, it takes about 25 earth days for the sun to complete one rotation.

A giraffe’s average life expectancy is 25 years!

The distance that ketchup travels as it leaves the bottle…25 miles per YEAR! (this assuming that one is not “bashing” the ketchup bottle with one’s hand, trying to persuade it to…hurry up!).

A wild turkey can run up to 25 miles per hour.

The 25th President Of The United States? William McKinley, Jr.

The 25th state to join the Union? Arkansas.

The minimum age to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives? 25.

25% of the bones in the human body are…in the feet!

According to the Guinness Book, 25 was the ring size of the tallest man ever, Robert Wadlow. He was 88 feet, 11.1 inches tall!

A quarter = 25 pennies.

The 25th day of December also happens to be your author’s (and radio host’s) birthday!

25 is not my age (except maybe in my mind?).

These are just a few “25” fun facts!

Feel free to add to my list!

Happy Ho-Ho-Ho!