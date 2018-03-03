Craig Allen’s Fun Facts: “Heat Of The Moment” by Asia

"And now you find yourself in eighty-two...the disco hot spots hold no charm for you..."

True?

Now, this "Super Group's" biggest hit...holds charm...from the perspective of...eighteen!

"Asia" featured an all-star lineup: John Wetton from "King Crimson," Steve Howe from "Yes," Carl Palmer from "Emerson, Lake & Palmer," and Geoff Downes from the "Buggles" and "Yes."

John Wetton began writing the song that would become "Heat Of The Moment" in 1980, when he was a part of the band "Wishbone Ash." They were recording an album at Criteria Studios in Miami, and when the recording session would end at around 6pm, Wetton would stay late and work up song ideas...saying: "I couldn't waste a studio like that with the best time in it."

Turn up the "heat" on New Jersey 101.5! (Craig Allen photo).

Our spotlight song, and "Asia's" biggest hit deals with a young couple's intense relationship, and questions what will happen to them, as they get older.

Saying "sorry" would become commonplace in rock songs later in the 1980's...but in 1982, it wasn't exactly the "norm." Apologizing in song was considered... wimpy.

Wetton wasn't hung up on being "macho." In fact, this hit starts with: "I never meant to be so bad to you."

In an online interview, John Wetton says: "The whole song is just an apology...I hold my hand out, and I got it wrong.I never meant it to be like that. I didn't want it to be like that. And, so I'm sorry."

In case you are wondering, there is a specific person Wetton is singing to: his girlfriend, Jill, who would become his wife.

They split...after 10 years of marriage.

"Heat Of The Moment" would go to #4 on the Hot 100 chart in the summer of 1982. This hit would spend 12 weeks in the top-40.

The (above) video was directed by the team of Kevin Godley and Lol Creme, who had their own band in the 1970's...10cc. In 1985, Godley & Creme would score a #16 solo hit with "Cry."

The "grid" format allowed for lots of individual "memories" to be seen...along with footage of the band. The video did very well on MTV.

Along with continued radio airplay on "classic hits" radio...

"Heat Of The Moment" has had an enduring impact on pop culture, as it was featured in the movie "The 40-Year Old Virgin." And, Steve Carrell's character has an "Asia" poster on his wall.

In the "South Park" episode where Cartman addresses Congress about stem cell research...

...he starts singing "Heat Of The Moment," and the entire Congress joins in. WATCH!

One can also play along with the song, as it is featured on "Guitar Hero Rocks The '80s."

Where else in pop culture have you seen or heard this super group's first and biggest hit?

Back Cover Art, 1982 debut album (Craig Allen photo).

By the way, "Heat Of The Moment" was the last song that the band recorded for their first album...and it ended up being the first single!

"Asia" would score another top-10 hit, with "Don't Cry" in 1983.

They would disband in the late 1980's...and reform several times over the years.

Best Of Asia, 1990 (Craig Allen photo).

Geoff Downes would be the most consistent original member to join in on subsequent studio album recordings, and tours.

Songs on the 1990 compilation (Craig Allen photo).

Sadly, John Wetton died of cancer in January of 2017. He was 67.

To see what "Asia" is up to now, check their official website here !

And...crank up..."The Heat Of The Moment".

The "heat" lives on, on New Jersey 101.5...and nj1015.com!