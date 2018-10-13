Craig Allen’s Fun Facts: “Burning Down The House”

It's the BIGGEST hit of "Talking Heads" career...and it has a "Jersey Connection."

Kind Of. Keep reading.

Talking Heads are "burning up" the NJ101.5 airwaves! (Craig Allen photo).

The Talking Heads formed (as a quartet) in New York City...with David Byrne on guitar and lead vocals, Jerry Harrison on keyboards and guitar, Tina Weymouth on bass and Chris Frantz on drums.

Chris Frantz is a fan of Funk...and today's spotlight song was inspired by the crowd at a "P-Funk" (Parliament Funkadelic) concert in New York City.

Concert goers were demanding that the band "burn down the house!"

So, he and Tina Weymouth (his wife) created the music in a "jam," and then took the instrumental to the rest of the band for...further refinement.

While you're "grooving" to this (awesome) tune, listen to the words. Really.... listen!

" It was once upon a place sometimes I listen to myself

Gonna come in first place

People on their way to work and baby what did you except

Gonna burst into flame "

They don't really make much sense, do they?

" Shakedown! Dreams walking in broad daylight

Three hun-dred six-ty five de-grees

Burning down the house "

There's a reason.

The band picked words that fit the rhythms.

Talking Heads swear that this is a common practice in the world of Funk music...where you don't want the words to get in the way of the... groove !

Lyrics from LP sleeve. (Craig Allen photo).

And, the groove was...righteous...as "Burning Down The House" cruised to #9 on the "Hot 100" chart in the fall of 1983.

This would be the band's only Top-10 hit.

The video got a LOT of airplay on MTV!

Talking Heads' biggest hit is featured in their 1984 concert film "Stop Making Sense."

"Burning Down The House" not only has a place in our music heritage...but is cemented in pop culture, as it has been used in TV and movies, including: "Gilmore Girls," "13 Going On 30," "6 Feet Under," and my fave..."Revenge Of The Nerds."

I saw this 80's classic for the first time, while I was earning my sheepskin at the University Of Wisconsin-Madison. I saw it in a lecture hall, screened by one of the on-campus film societies.

Walking home afterwards...to our dorm...we were singing the song (loudly) with the altered lyric: "Burning down the dorms!"

No...we didn't (burn down the dorms). And, yes (I graduated).

Back to the music video .

The small version of David Byrne is played by Max Illidge, who was 12 years old at the time. He would grow up to sing lead for a band called "40 Below Summer."

I promised you a Jersey connection: The house featured in the "Burning Down The House" video is in Union.

Above: Talking Heads performing "Burning Down The House" at the 2002 "Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame" ceremonies...as they were inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

Check this out:

"Speaking In Tongues" Special Edition vinyl. (Craig Allen photo).

As you probably know (by now), I love vinyl. Above is the Robert Rauschenberg limited edition album. 50,000 were pressed in clear vinyl...

(Craig Allen photo)

...with three 12-inch circular transparent collages, one per primary color.

(Craig Allen photo).

And, this copy is...pristine...unopened!

"Cool, babies."