Craig Allen’s Fun Facts: “Born To Run”

It's Bruce's birthday!

With that in mind, enjoy some Born To Run "Fun Facts!"

Bruce started writing the lyrics in his Long Branch home in 1974. He says that he was sitting on the edge of his bed, playing guitar and working through some song ideas, when the phrase "born to run" popped into his head.

It's playing on New Jersey 101.5! (Craig Allen photo).

Bruce says: "At first, I thought it was the name of a movie or something." Further saying that he liked the phrase, as: "it suggested a cinematic drama that I thought would work with the music that I'd been hearing in my head."

Springsteen played "Born To Run" for the first time, on May 9, 1974, when he opened for Bonnie Raitt at Harvard Square.

Rock critic John Landau wrote in a Boston paper: "I saw rock and roll's future...and its name is Bruce Springsteen."

Landau the critic...would become Landau the manager, Bruce's manager.

Did you know that Allan Clarke from the "Hollies" released a cover version of "Born To Run" before Bruce released his own version...of his own song?

"Born To Run" would be the first song that Bruce wrote for a studio recording session, as opposed to writing the song as a live, in concert piece.

After recording Born To Run four times (one with a female chorus...interesting!), at the lower-budget studio where he had recorded his first two albums...Bruce took the song to a "better" recording studio, and worked on it, til it was just right.

In Bruce's own writing...from the "Greatest Hits" compilation. (Craig Allen photo).

In the liner notes to his "Greatest Hits" album (above), Bruce calls "Born To Run": "My shot at the title. A 24-year-old kid aimin' at 'The greatest rock 'n' roll record ever.'"

Bruce chose "Born To Run" as the title of his album as well, after rejecting names including "War And Roses," "The Hungry And The Hunted," "American Summer" and "Sometimes At Night."

Maybe you were there...please share your memories...

...while touring in 1988, Bruce sang a slowed down version of "Born To Run!" He also (sometimes) changed the lyrics, so that the couple was now married.

THIS was the version of "Born To Run" that was the chart hit in England!

"Born To Run" became a teaching tool (no kidding!)...

... when it became "Born To Add" on Sesame Street!

A staple of Bruce's live shows (of course), "Born To Run" was performed at the halftime of the 2009 Superbowl.

Bruce continues to perform "Born To Run" with the same energy and enthusiasm today as he did in the early days, saying that he experiences " renewal rather than repetition " at the moment, adding: " This music has not been heard at this moment, in this place, to these faces. "

A page of Bruce's early "Born To Run" lyrics, written in blue ink, on a notepad, sold for $197,000.00 at auction in New York City, on December 5, 2013.

Remember when Bruce took a shot at Chris Christie over "Bridgegate?"

But, while Bruce and the former Governor's politics diverge...you probably remember that they did " hug it out ," during "Sandy" in 2012.

Deminski & Doyle provide a Bruce bio, when you click here !

The Boss on the big screen...in concert! (Craig Allen photo).

Happy Birthday, Bruce!