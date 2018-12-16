Craig Allen’s favorite twisted Christmas songs

As the Christmas music is playing on New Jersey 101.5...I'd like to share some of the sillier holiday fare with you, here at nj1015.com (yesterday, I shared my "traditional" faves...click here ).

How many of these twisted classics can you sing by heart? (Craig Allen photo).

Sure, there's Stan Freberg's "Nuttin' For Christmas," and Spike Jones, the Chipmunks, and the...

...Singing Dogs.

Silly Christmas "staples." They've been around forever .

Then, I started contemplating some of what I will call newer "Noel Novelty" songs.

Here are a few, off the top of my head, in no particular order:

Bob Rivers "The Twelve Pains Of Christmas"

Bob was a radio personality in Seattle (he retired in August 2014), along with being a prolific songwriter of parodies, especially Christmas parodies. His "Twisted Christmas" album was released in 1988, and was certified "gold" by the R.I.A.A.

"The Twelve Pains Of Christmas" gets wide radio airplay to this day!

Elmo & Patsy "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer"

Written by Randy Brooks, this twisted "Ho-Ho Hit" was sung by husband and wife duo Elmo & Patsy Shropshire in 1979. It was released in San Francisco on their own label, with Elmo selling copies of the 45 single from the stage, after their shows.

By the early 1980's, it was getting airplay on country stations...

45-single cover art...1984 "re-issue." (Craig Allen photo).

...and then it crossed over to top-40 stations.

Vintage 1984 vinyl. (Craig Allen photo).

In 1982, the duo re-recorded the song, and re-released "Grandma"...

45-single sleeve cover art, 1984. (Craig Allen photo).

...and a full album was released when the rights to the hit novelty song were acquired by Epic records.

Bob & Doug McKenzie "Twelve Days Of Christmas"

The duo is Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas...playing dim-witted, beer-swilling brothers, commenting on Canadian life and culture on SCTV. The segments were shot at the end of show production days, were mostly improvised, and were thought of as throwaway time-fillers.

Soon...especially when SCTV began airing here in the U.S....it was found that the "Great White North" segments were the most popular feature of the comedy show!

The words " eh " and " hoser " became a part of standard " 80's speak. "

The duo rode their wave of fame, releasing the movie "Strange Brew" and an album, "The Great White North" in 1982. The album is noted for the song "Take Off," featuring the voice of Geddy Lee (from Rush).

The "Twelve Days Of Christmas" also came from this hit album, and is still widely played during the holidays here, and in Canada!

Bob Rivers "Walkin' 'Round In Women's Underwear"

I will wrap up our excursion into Twisted Christmas songs where we began...with Bob Rivers.

The song is a parody of "Winter Wonderland."

It appears on Rivers' 1993 comedy album "I Am Santa Claus"

So...

What would you add to my "contemporary" silly Christmas songs list?

Chime in, below!

Ho-Ho-Ho!