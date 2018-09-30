Craig Allen’s Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake) is delicious
I'm 100% Jersey. That doesn't leave any room to be "Dutch."
But, that doesn't mean that I can't bake like I am!
Dutch.
Friends who are...have recommended this almond-flavored cake to me...and I'm "paying it forward!"
You will need:
1 C butter, softened
1&1/2 C white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 T almond extract
2&1/2 C all-purpose flour
2 t baking powder
16 almond halves (optional)
In less than an hour, you'll be enjoying this cake...So, here we go!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and grease two 8-inch round cake pans, or 9-inch pie plates.
In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar, and beat til light and fluffy.
Add the eggs, reserving just enough to brush over the tops (about a tablespoon).
Stir in the almond extract.
Combine the flour and baking powder, and then stir into the batter by hand, using a sturdy spoon.
Note that the dough will be stiff.
Press dough evenly into the two prepared pans.
Press the almond halves into the top(s)...and brush with a thin layer of the reserved egg.
Bake 350 degrees, for about 30 minutes...
...or until the top is golden brown.
Cut into "wedges" and ENJOY.
YUMMY!
The first time that I made this moist cake, somehow, I got sidetracked...and it wasn't til the cake was baking, and I was putting the ingredients away, that I realized that I had forgotten to include the baking powder!
And, that means that the cake didn't rise!
No problem...it was still delicious! And, it reminded me of biscotti!
I recommend that you make it both ways...as intended...AND...Craig's mistake!