Craig Allen’s Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake) is delicious

I'm 100% Jersey. That doesn't leave any room to be "Dutch."

But, that doesn't mean that I can't bake like I am!

Dutch.

Friends who are...have recommended this almond-flavored cake to me...and I'm "paying it forward!"

You will need :

1 C butter, softened

1&1/2 C white sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 T almond extract

2&1/2 C all-purpose flour

2 t baking powder

16 almond halves (optional)

In less than an hour, you'll be enjoying this cake...So, here we go !

An island of sugar, in a sea of butter. (Craig Allen photo).

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and grease two 8-inch round cake pans, or 9-inch pie plates.

It's all a blur! (Craig Allen photo).

In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar, and beat til light and fluffy.

With the eggs, the batter is getting fluffy. (Craig Allen photo).

Add the eggs, reserving just enough to brush over the tops (about a tablespoon).

Stir in the almond extract.

LOTS of stirring by hand in incorporate all that flour. (Craig Allen photo).

Combine the flour and baking powder, and then stir into the batter by hand, using a sturdy spoon.

I'm (already) adding almonds into the batter, as more is better. (Craig Allen photo).

Note that the dough will be stiff.

Half the dough goes in each pan. (Craig Allen photo).

Press dough evenly into the two prepared pans.

Ready for baking... (Craig Allen photo).

Press the almond halves into the top(s)...and brush with a thin layer of the reserved egg.

Into the oven they go. (Craig Allen photo).

Bake 350 degrees, for about 30 minutes...

"Butter Cake" is cooling... (Craig Allen photo).

...or until the top is golden brown.

Love it! (Craig Allen photo).

Cut into "wedges" and ENJOY.

YUMMY!

The first time that I made this moist cake, somehow, I got sidetracked ...and it wasn't til the cake was baking, and I was putting the ingredients away, that I realized that I had forgotten to include the baking powder !

No nut allergies here...as you can see, I use LOTS of sliced almonds. (Craig Allen photo).

And, that means that the cake didn't rise!

Cake...turned... (Craig Allen photo).

No problem...it was still delicious ! And, it reminded me of biscotti!

I recommend that you make it both ways...as intended...AND... Craig's mistake !