Craig Allen’s Asbury Park broadcast photos
Did we see you on the boardwalk in Asbury Park?
The rain stayed away, and many friends and neighbors...
...took advantage of a beautiful afternoon (and evening) at the Jersey shore.
"Promo Joe" from the Jersey prize Team had...prizes.
There's nothing like "taking the show on the road"...
...and, as my special guest Tom Rivers (New Jersey Traffic North) said:
"You can't beat this office view."
So true.
And, as I've said many times, you never know who is going to show up at a New Jersey 101.5 broadcast...
I graduated with Jerald and Kim. Call it a mini Hillsborough High School reunion.
Our New Jersey 101.5 broadcasts from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio are always a good time.
And, I thank you for listening, and better yet...for stopping by!
See you NEXT summer, Asbury Park!