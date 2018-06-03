Craig Allen’s Asbury Park broadcast photos
The rain stayed away...and we had fun in Asbury Park broadcasting the Saturday afternoon show!!
We had mixed sun and clouds...
...and a comfortable breeze through the afternoon on the Asbury Park boardwalk!
Get your...
...beach pass. It's a "Jersey thing."
Our live New Jersey 101.5 broadcast is...
...also a "Jersey thing." And, fun for all ages.
Did I see YOU?
Did I talk with you...
...or sign a photo for you?
As I do the show, I watch you pass by on the "boards..."
Or, I can always turn around for another great view!
To my left...
...it's fun and games with the Jersey Prize Team!
If you weren't able to join us for the broadcast this time, don't worry!
You can join me, and the Jersey Prize Team, on Sunday June 17th, "Father's Day," from 3-7pm!
Bring Dad for an afternoon of fun in the sun, in Asbury Park, with New Jersey 101.5!