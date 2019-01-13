Craig Allen shows you how to turn snow into ice cream
Got snow?
Now what?
We can always...EAT it...
...as ICE CREAM.
I'm SERIOUS!
Its fast...easy...and YUMMY!
SNOW ICE CREAM
1 egg (beat thoroughly).
1 C sugar
1 T vanilla flavoring
1 can (14 oz) evaporated, condensed milk (NOT the sweetened kind).
While all this is mixing together...
...its time to "harvest" the snow.
Add snow, one cup at a time, until it's the consistency of soft serve, or a little thicker!
Serve immediately (the ice cream melts quickly).
Enjoy a bowl as is...or top with your favorite toppings.
When not serving, put the BIG bowl of ice cream in the freezer, it firms up quickly.
Cover, and store in freezer....it keeps, just like "store" ice cream.