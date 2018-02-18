Craig Allen observes President’s Day IN COLOR

All the Presidents have birthdays...and in an effort to recognize the Presidents, and give America another three-day weekend (YAY!)...

National and state recognition of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthdays were combined by law in 1968. The term "President's Day" gained popularity in the 1980's.

As you can see, above and below, President's Day is for " kids of all ages! "

George Washington...leaving Trenton. (Craig Allen photo).

Look at the pictures...read and learn...

Honest Abe, for kids...of all ages. (Craig Allen photo).

...and color in between the lines! Please.

Time to print an updated version... (Craig Allen photo).

I hope you have enjoyed your history mini-lesson ...and will enjoy your ( vacation ) day!