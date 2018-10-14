Craig Allen makes dessert, Austrian Linzer Torte

" That sounds pretty adventurous ," you're saying. Followed by: " What's Linzer Torte? "

I'm with you!

Short story: It's late at night, and I need to wind down. There's nothing on TV (like Bruce sings: " 57 channels and nothing on "). I'm channel surfing like a mad man, and I come across a woman making what's obviously a dessert. It's got almonds in it, and jam in the center. I'm HOOKED.

She is almost done as I find her...she doesn't give out the recipe...and, I'm not sure what she's calling it. Some sort of torte.

NOT one of the top-tier "cooking" channels.

So, the next surfing I do is on the internet. Because EVERYTHING is there.

PLEASE NOTE: As your pal, I suggest that you read all the way through this recipe, and directions, before undertaking...you'll see why. Just saying!

Austrian Linzer Torte

2 C AP flour

2 C finely ground almonds

1&1/4 C white sugar

1 t baking powder

1/2 t ground cinnamon

1/8 t ground cloves

1 & 1/8 C butter

2 egg yolks

6 t red currant jam

2 egg yolks, slightly beaten

Here we go!

Almonds before. (Craig Allen photo).

This little electric chopper is one of my best-ever buys! What a time-saver!

Almonds after. You'll be doing this twice. (Craig Allen photo).

While chopping almonds, get the "dry ingredients" together...

Almonds, flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and cloves. (Craig Allen photo).

And, then, it's time for the wet ingredients...

Add the (melted) butter, and egg yolks. (Craig Allen photo).

I left the recipe directions here, for a moment...using the mixer to make sure that the ingredients were somewhat mixed...

Dough is dry and crumbly. (Craig Allen photo).

...before turning the dough out, and kneading it.

This dough ball kinda looks like a...brain...doesn't it? (Craig Allen photo).

The warmth from your hands does make the dough a bit less crumbly...but, its still rather dry when you're done kneading.

Then wrap it up...

Wrap it tight...I'm using wax paper. (Craig Allen photo).

...and place the dough ball in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

Turn up Jersey's BIGGEST hits...while the dough is "chillin'!"

TICK TOCK...TICK TOCK...

Grease a springform pan with the remaining tablespoon of butter.

It's in there! (Craig Allen photo).

The, press 2/3 of the dough evenly in the bottom of the springform pan.

"Jam on it!" (Craig Allen photo).

Spread the jelly on top. Once again, I departed from the recipe a bit...I didn't have any red current jam...but, I had a jar of red raspberry jam just waiting for a special occasion, and this is it!

My internet-based recipe then has the baker taking the remaining 1/3 of the dough, and rolling it out into long ropes to make a lattice top for the torte.

The woman on TV made nice flat ribbons of dough for her lattice, and that's what I wanted/tried to do. But...my torte-to-be dough was still so dry and crumbly, that when I tried to place the dough "slices" neatly over the jam, they'd fall apart.

Ready for baking! (Craig Allen photo).

So, I just left the broken pieces...and crumbled the rest of the dough over the top, kind of like the crumbly top on an apple pie.

Next time, I'll make the lattice "ropes." Place the last "rope" along the side of the pan to form a rim. And, then brush the remaining 2 egg yolks over the lattice, being careful not to splash the yolks in the jam.

Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 45 minutes, or until the torte is golden brown. Watch carefully toward the end, to make sure that it doesn't get too brown.

Let cool...and then gently remove the torte from the pan.

Ready to slice! (Craig Allen photo).

Still with me?

This is where it gets a little... weird.

And, your willpower is severely tested!

PLACE THE TORTE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE FOR AT LEAST 3 DAYS BEFORE SERVING.

Why? So all the flavors can meld ...and do their thing.

YUM! (Craig Allen photo).

It's soooo worth it!