Craig Allen helps you turn your pumpkin into Pumpkin Pie
Now that Halloween has passed...
...what do you do with "decorative" pumpkins...
...that you didn't carve?
After all the FUN...
...turn your uncarved, leftover pumpkin into FOOD!
BEHOLD: Homemade Pumpkin Pie, start to finish!
Cut the pumpkin into halves, and then quarters, and scoop out the seeds, and the "stringy stuff."
Throw out the the stringy stuff and the seeds, too...or you can clean and bake the seeds, and then enjoy them as a healthy snack!
As you can see, cut them into small pieces...so they fit into the double boiler.
Steam them in a double-boiler, on the stove, for about 30 minutes, or until the pumpkin is soft, and separates from the skin.
Use a spoon, or an ice cream scoop, to carefully remove the pumpkin "meat" from the skin.
Throw away the pumpkin skins!
Puree the pumpkin "Glop." A hand blender works best. You want a smooth consistency.
Now mix the pie contents! (See above photo) To 3 cups of the pumpkin "glop," add:
1C sugar
1.5 t ground cinnamon
1 t ground cloves
1 t ground allspice
1/2 t ground ginger
1/2 t salt
4 large eggs
1 can evaporated milk
1/2 t vanilla
Mix well with a blender! Or, is that...blend well with a mixer?
Anyway...you're ready for the next step!
Use a prepared crust, or your favorite pie crust recipe...here's mine:
Homemade Pie Crust
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cups butter (melted)
1/3 cup water
1/2 teaspoon salt
If this pie crust recipe looks familiar...its the same one that I use when making my homemade Apple Pie.
Combine crust ingredients, and roll out (thin) with a rolling pin. Makes top and bottom pie crust for 9 inch pie pan. By the way: You won't need a top crust for your pumpkin pie...
Pour filling/pumpkin "batter" into pie crust.
I found that this recipe makes 2 pies. And, don't worry. The "mix" is very watery...it will all bake off.
Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then turn the heat down to 350, and bake for another 45 to 60 minutes, or (longer) until a toothpick or knife, inserted in the center, comes out clean.
Let cool a few minutes, then ENJOY!
DELICIOUS! Enjoy all by itself...or with some ice cream, or...
Please note...Unless you have processed a very small pumpkin, you will have more than 3 cups of pumpkin to show for all your work.
Put the leftover "glop" in freezer bags...and you'll be able to make home made pumpkin pies all your round! Frozen "Glop" in freezer bags will last for up to a year.
Hmmm....
I wonder...how many cups of pumpkin "glop"...or, how many pies would this one make?
I'm sure that the world will never know.