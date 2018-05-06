Craig Allen asks: What do Jersey Bumper Stickers say about us?
New Jersey cars have been "mobile billboards" forever!
Whether proclaiming school and college pride, political causes and politicians, or just as an expression of the owner's personality...
...bumper stickers, car magnets and static stickers are everywhere in New Jersey!
Except on my car...and that is a deliberate choice on my part. I just don't want stickers all over my car...
As you see...
...I am very much in the minority!
Here's just a random sampling of "mobile expression of personality" that I've seen in my travels across the great Garden State, recently:
Ouch?
How about...
Of course, there's plenty of..."we are family"...in Jersey:
Let's not forget...
Then, there's...
And...there's the...
...furry family...
And, don't forget:
Moving along...
And...
As I was saying earlier, stickers reflect Jersey's "personality"...
Or...what we would wish it to be!
Then again...
...maybe life is just an emoji!
And, then there's always the "tried and true:"
Ah...the classics!
What have you seen on the back of a car, New Jersey?
