Craig Allen asks: Are you ready for Halloween, New Jersey?

Halloween is coming up... fast ...and that's...

Pennywise! (Craig Allen photo).

...SCARY !

Many "Halloween Stores" have been open since Labor Day. (Craig Allen photo).

Of course, New Jersey retailers are happy...

Pre-carved (seedless) pumpkin. (Craig Allen photo).

...to help you get ready...

Showing signs of extreme weight loss. (Craig Allen photo).

...and for some:

Is this YOU? (Craig Allen photo).

...at least get in the mood!

Here we go:

Lots of child costumes to choose from! (Craig Allen photo).

You're covered, New Jersey, from costumes...

Store-bought costumes are not just for kids anymore...apparently. (Craig Allen photo).

"Rock ON, Dude!" (Craig Allen photo).

"Bee Suit." (Craig Allen photo).

The first thing I thought of when I saw the toddler Halloween costume above:

But, I digress.

Back to Halloween, you're covered when it comes to:

Kitty says: Buy LOTS of candy...NOW!" (Craig Allen photo).

...candy.

Stock up. (Craig Allen photo).

Then, there's...

"Cookie Monster's" favorite! (Craig Allen photo).

...various pumpkin-theme...

Got mustard? (Craig Allen photo).

...and Halloween-themed foods...

Let the "little monsters" eat cake. (Craig Allen photo).

...and desserts. PARTY!

Plus, (more) BOO greeting cards...

"When you care enough to send the very best" on Halloween. (Craig Allen photo).

And, various and sundry Halloween items...

Halloween paper goods. (Craig Allen photo).

Are Halloween pencils OK to use at Christmastime? (Craig Allen photo),

...and (of course) home and yard decorations:

Boo! (Craig Allen photo).

Frankenstein isn't big on...privacy. (Craig Allen photo).

Please let me know if you're putting "Frankie" in your front yard...

A festive Halloween display. (Craig Allen photo).

...as I'm more of a...

Friendly ghosts. (Craig Allen photo).

...traditionalist.

Can we trust the tombstone? (Craig Allen photo).

Happy...

R2D2 meets "Jack O'Lantern." (Craig Allen photo).

...ALMOST Halloween, New Jersey.