Counter protesters fill Princeton amid white supremacist ‘hoax’

PRINCETON — Over 1,000 people came to push back against a white supremacist group that was a no show on Saturday.

After the NJ European Association announced plans for a demonstration in Priceton's Palmer Square for Saturday, the group posted "you've been punk'd" on their social media accounts on Friday afternoon. They called the event a hoax and denied there was ever an application filed for their event.

An estimated 1,200-1,500 counter protesters showed up anyway on Saturday morning, Princeton police spokesman Sgt. Frederick R. Williams told New Jersey 101.5. Planet Princeton reported they were greeted by the site of police and barricades that had been part of the original preparation plan.

"The crowd that did show up was primarily respectful and while a few people weren’t cooperative, they weren’t necessarily out of line. The participants also obeyed rules prohibiting the use of sticks and or poles to hoist signage," Princeton police spokesman Sgt. Frederick R. Williams told New Jersey 101.5.

Williams said there were no disturbances, injuries or property damage reported and Palmer Square was reopened at about 2 p.m.

Williams said State Police, the NJ Division of Criminal Justice, NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, NJ Dept. Of Corrections, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Dept and police departments from several surrounding towns all provided support.

