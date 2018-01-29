Could this be your lost wedding ring?

There's a New Jersey guy who's going above and beyond trying to reunite a wedding ring with the guy who lost it. Michael Ryan came across a the ring when he was at North Dover Elementary School. Instead of just asking the secretary inside the school and stopping anyone who happened to be around, Michael took it to social media. He'd really like the guy who lost it to have it back. So he posted a picture of it on his Facebook along with a brief explanation. Smart enough to know someone unscrupulous jerk could simply claim it was there's, he's keeping the date that's inscribed inside a secret. If it's your ring and can give Michael that date, he'd like to hear from you.

How often does this happen? Lots, according to the site RingSafe.com . They say there are more than 70 million married men in the U.S. and that at one point or another about 40% or us will lose our rings . That's well over a staggering 20 million lost rings. That doesn't necessarily mean lost permanently. Many are found, but many are not.

The most common reasons a guy loses his ring?

DIY projects around the home

Physical work that requires no ring for safety

Water sports and gym activity

If you even think you know a guy who once lost a ring, even years ago since we don't know that mystery date inscription, please share this story. I'm sure they'd love to have it back. I know I would.

More from New Jersey 101.5