Could Jerry Jones have plans for Chris Christie?

If you watched the Eagles crushing the Cowboys Sunday night you may have seen a familiar face in Jerry Jones box. Governor Chris Christie once again joined the Cowboys owner only this time there was no red sweater and no hugging. Now that our governor is going to be out of work soon, Jones could have a job he might be interested in, like say NFL commissioner.

It's common knowledge Jones would like to see current commissioner Roger Goodell replaced, or at least held accountable. Maybe what he's really like to is see Goodell replaced by a man who would drop everything to have his back whenever he puts up a front.

What are Christie's qualifications? He knows from a shut down defense (see Bridgegate and Beachgate). He would never take a knee with the players, (it would be way too hard to get up). Plus, he's got experience with the concussion issue since people in New Jersey have been banging their heads against the wall for the last eight years.

The only problem could be getting the ratings up which has been a problem for him. But if Chris Christie were to become NFL commissioner imagine him one day handing the Lombardi Trophy to the Giants or for that matter the Eagles with all he's said about the Philadelphia fans. THAT would be must see TV!

Steve Trevelise is on the air from Monday-Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Tweet him @realstevetrev or @nj1015.