Corrupt NJ mayor’s daughter stole $1M — let out of prison early

A woman who admitted scamming Brick Township's municipal insurance out of nearly $1 million has been let out of prison after serving less than a year of her five-year sentence.

Kim E. Bogan, a former employee with the township's building department, pleaded guilty last year to submitting false claims to the township's health insurance program and pocketing more than $941,354 between January 2011 and April 2017.

The Asbury Park Press reported Thursday that Bogan was released and ordered to wear a monitoring bracelet and get another job to pay back the money she stole.

State prosecutors say Bogan worked with her now-dead chiropractor brother, Glenn Scarpelli, to file the false claims.

Scarpelli committed suicide with his wife by jumping from a Manhattan office building last summer.

Bogan's father was former Mayor Joseph C. Scarpelli, who went to prison after admitting to accepting nearly $5,000 in bribes from a developer.

New Jersey's No Early Release Act prevents certain convicts from leaving prison early for violent crimes such as murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery — but not the financial crime that Bogan committed. State law also requires that people convicted of New Jersey's anti-corruption offense — official misconduct — serve two to five years in prison without parole eligibility. Bogan, however, plead guilty to second-degree theft by deception.

