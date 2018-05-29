FRANKLIN (Somerset) — Police believe an incident over the weekend where a rock was thrown through the window of a car was committed by some local teenagers.

Early Sunday morning a woman who identified herself as "P.K." called 911 after she was driving on Willow Avenue and had a window shatter while she was driving. The woman said she thought she had run over something after having to slow down for a stack of chairs blocking the road. It was not until she was on the phone with 911 operators that she saw the rock on the floor of her car.

Township police confirmed the incident is under investigation and that neither the woman nor her daughter were injured.

Police believe it was local teenagers who were responsible for throwing the rock. The incident is being investigated by the department's juvenile bureau.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 732-873-2300.

Franklin Township rock

