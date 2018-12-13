Cops, schools across NJ inundated with false threats Thursday

TRENTON — Numerous schools and businesses around New Jersey received threats via phone and email according to several law enforcement agencies.

New Jersey was not along. Threats were also made against various targets across the nation on Thursday.

This comes less than a week after six schools in New Jersey were threatened on Friday.

The FBI in Newark told NorthJersey.com the threats on Thursday were made to schools, universities, police departments and news outlets.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy said two threats were received at schools in Lakewood and another in Lacey. Another threat was received at Ocean County College in Toms River, which led to the evacuation of the Grunin Arts Center. After a search by Toms River police, campus security and sheriff's officers, it was deemed safe and reopened. Evening activities will go on as normal.

Several threats were received in Monmouth County, including in Wall and Matawan, according to the Prosecutor's Office, which said several public buildings were also threatened.

"These incidents have thus far been deemed as false public alarms. There is no known threat to the public at this time," read a message on the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page, which said the general nature of the threats was a demand for payment.

Threats were also received at schools and businesses in Fair Lawn, Verona, Wyckoff and Maywood.

Linden High School was evacuated by the second threat in a week on Thursday morning and was given the all-clear after a search. Threats were also received at School 5 and a business on Lower Road.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ