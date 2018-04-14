Cops kill dad who shot couple and took kids, prosecutors say

MILLVILLE — Authorities say a man who was being sought in a shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman was himself shot and killed after a police pursuit. Two missing children were later found safe.

Prosecutors in Camden County said 47-year-old Derek White was found shot to death in a Winslow home early Saturday. A 26-year-old woman critically wounded was rushed to a hospital.

A 2-year-old child and a 3-year-old child were reported missing from the home since about 4:30 a.m. Saturday and had last been seen with their 55-year-old father, a Pennsville resident, in the Salem County area.

Camden prosecutors say police located his vehicle in Winslow and followed him into Millville.

Cumberland County prosecutors said the suspect was shot and killed in Millville at about 9:10 a.m. Saturday. One Millville and two Winslow cops were involved in the shooting.

The children were found safe at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Salem County.

Prosecutors did not release other details, including the name of the man police killed, as authorities continue to investigate.

