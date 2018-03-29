Cops justified in killing armed man who terrified family, NJ prosecutors say

Keshawn Wilson (via Keshawn Wilson on Facebook).

BRICK — Prosecutors say township police officers were justified in shooting and killing an armed man who had tried to attack terrified women and children who had baricaded themselves in a bedroom.

The Ocean County prosecutor on Thursday released a report summarizing the investigation into the August shooting.  Joseph Coronato said his office and the Attorney General's Office both determined that the officers "used the appropriate force necessary to protect their lives and that they were legally justified in doing so."

Police were called to the Meridian Drive home on the morning of Aug. 20 after police received numerous calls for help.

According to prosecutors and the 911 recordings reviewed by New Jersey 101.5, Keshawn Wilson was accused of hitting a 31-year-old woman and her 59-year-old mother, who had tried to intervene.

The younger woman fell down the stairs of their home trying to get away, authorities said. She then fled through a window and ran to a neighbor's house.

The woman's mother, sister and her sister's three children, ages 11, 7 and 11 months, locked themselves in the grandmother's bedroom as they waited on the line with a 911 dispatcher for police to arrive.

"Somebody please hurry. I'm not sure what he is capable of. Please," the woman's sister told the dispatcher, according to a recording of the call obtained by New Jersey 101.5 last year.

"He’s still trying to break into the room where we are right now," she pleaded. "They need to come get him because he’s crazy and I have three small children in here and I don’t know what can happen."

Officers responding to the scene reported finding Wilson standing near a door with a black handgun. Prosecutors said officers instructed Wilson to drop the weapon.
Wilson shot at the officers, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato, and they returned fire.
Wilson was hit multiple times, according to an autopsy conducted by the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office. None of the officers were injured.

More From New Jersey 101.5

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Brick, Crime, Newsletter, ocean county
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top