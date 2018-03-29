Cops justified in killing armed man who terrified family, NJ prosecutors say

The younger woman fell down the stairs of their home trying to get away, authorities said. She then fled through a window and ran to a neighbor's house.

The woman's mother, sister and her sister's three children, ages 11, 7 and 11 months, locked themselves in the grandmother's bedroom as they waited on the line with a 911 dispatcher for police to arrive.

"Somebody please hurry. I'm not sure what he is capable of. Please," the woman's sister told the dispatcher, according to a recording of the call obtained by New Jersey 101.5 last year. "He’s still trying to break into the room where we are right now," she pleaded. "They need to come get him because he’s crazy and I have three small children in here and I don’t know what can happen."

Officers responding to the scene reported finding Wilson standing near a door with a black handgun. Prosecutors said officers instructed Wilson to drop the weapon.

Wilson shot at the officers, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato, and they returned fire.

Wilson was hit multiple times, according to an autopsy conducted by the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office. None of the officers were injured.