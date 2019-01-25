Cops help save infant’s life in Route 34 crash

HOWELL — Three police officers administered CPR to an 11-month-old who was was seriously injured in a crash on Route 34 near Naval Weapons STation Earle on Thursday.

Jordan Johnson, 18, of Neptune drove her southbound Cadillac SRX head-on into a Nissan Rogue heading north and being driven by Eliza Colon, 41, of Sayreville around 11:15 a.m., according to Howell Police.

Off-duty Monmouth County Sheriff’s Officer Patrick Luke and on-duty State Police troopers in plain clothes Detective William Condron and Trooper Hugh Meehan were the first on the scene of the crash and administered CPR to the infant who was a passenger in the Nissan, police said. An 11-year-old girl suffered a minor arm injury.

The infant remained in ICU at Jersey Shore University Medical Center as of Friday morning.

“I’m proud and commend Sheriff’s Officer Patrick Luke, the off-duty state troopers and first-responders from the Howell Township Police Department for their great work, fast approach and quick thinking in the life-saving efforts that were taken to help save the infant,”Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

Golden said that during the Monmouth County Fair last summer, Luke saved a child from choking by administering CPR.

The crash remains under investigation by the Howell Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis and Response Team (SCART).

No charges were filed in the crash.

