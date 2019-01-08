Cops goes to prison for Sandy fraud, wife gets community service

A former police officer has been sentenced to prison for his role in stealing $187,000 in federal Superstorm Sandy relief funds to repair a vacation home on the Jersey Shore.

The Asbury Park Press reports 45-year-old Nikola Lulaj was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after his conviction in October on conspiracy, theft by deception and unsworn falsification charges.

Officials say the former Hoboken officer and his wife, Majlinda, falsely claimed their Seaside Heights home was their primary residence when the storm hit in October 2012.

Prosecutors say the couple lived in Dumont at the time and later moved to the Seaside Heights home.

Majlinda Lulaj will avoid prison time and serve three years of probation after completing 50 hours of community service.