Cops cracking down on dangerous Monmouth-Ocean road

Thanks to an increasing amount of serious car accidents on Route 70 throughout Ocean and Monmouth counties, about 10 police agencies, including state troopers, are partnering to help make it a safer road.

In 2016, there were 548 car crashes on Route 70 with 10 percent of the fatal crashes in Ocean County. In 2017, the number of fatalities on Route 70 rose to 19 percent. Glenn Miller, chief detective at the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, says the crackdown is letting drivers know that this is a high-accident area.

In fact, he says there are more accidents on Route 70 than probably any road, other than the Garden State Parkway, going through Ocean County.

The two week crackdown starts July 20th and runs through August 1st. Miller says if you travel through Ocean County all the way up to Brielle in Monmouth County, you're going to run into extra police on Route 70 at certain times of the day and evening.

This is a multi-jurisdictional effort supported by the Chiefs of Police and supervisors from the following jurisdictions: Brick, Brielle, Lakehurst, Lakewood, Manchester, Toms River, Wall Township, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, NJ State Police Troop "C" Tactical Patrol Unit, NJ State Police DUI Enforcement Patrol, Ocean County Road Department and the Ocean County Engineering Department.

He says during that whole period of time there is going to be extra enforcement.

Besides a heavy police presence, Miller says there will also be signs reminding people to obey the law, pay attention, get off your cell phone and buckle up. He says the goal is to hit all the different causes of accidents.

Miller also says the traffic on Route 70 is much heavier during the summer, with people coming from all over to hit the beaches.

"So if we can bring awareness to people coming from other counties, from other states, to the potential dangers on this road and to pay attention, that's great. That's what we want to do," says Miller.