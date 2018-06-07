MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The owner of two local motels has been cited after his properties had a "disturbing" amount of criminal activity reported, police said.

Over the course of a year and a half starting in January 2017, police received more than 200 calls for service at the Catalina Motel and the Wildwood Park Motel. Those calls included 35 for medical emergencies, 13 for narcotics investigations and search warrants and 11 domestic violence reports.

As a result of the police calls, 26 people were arrested between the two properties, with 11 of the arrests coming from drug investigations. Police also seized more than 800 wax folds of heroin, more than $7,000 in cash, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as prescription medications.

"The amount of criminal activity at these motels is disturbing," Chief Christopher Leusner said. "The residents who reside in the area of these motels have a right to a safe neighborhood and the level of criminal activity is simply not acceptable."

The chief said his department has been given permission by the township's governing body and administration to "use all the tools at our disposal" to hold property owners accountable when necessary.

Dinesh Patel, the owner of the two properties, has been charged with two counts of maintaining a nuisance. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday afternoon whether Patel had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

