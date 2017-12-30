Copline — helping police officers in need of counseling

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

2017 marks our second consecutive year of honoring the men and women proudly serving in NJ Law Enforcement every Friday. Today’s honorees will be counted toward next years list as voting for the top honoree in 2017 is already underway.

Stephanie Samuels who serves as president of Copline, an organization committed to offering help to officers and their families, and Sgt. Thomas D’Elia from the Lakewood PD were this week’s #BlueFriday honorees.

Copline is an organization set up to take confidential calls from officers in need of counseling. Retired cops staff the phones and they are ready to help cops get through some of the most difficult times in their lives. Police officers go through an awful lot in the service of their community. They see and deal with things that average people would run from. The support from peers is one way to help cops get back on track after a difficult situation. This is the kind of organization that saves lives.

At 11:59pm on New Year’s Eve as we countdown to 2018, runners will gather in Point Pleasant Beach and run to raise money to fund this important support organization.

Sgt. D’Elia will be one of the runners and yes, it’s gonna be freezing. Join if you can, and check back on our website next week to see the pics and video from the event. If you can’t be there this weekend, think about planning for next year, or at least send a donation!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on