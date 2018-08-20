Cop was supposed to arrest woman. They had sex instead, prosecutor says

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester County) — A veteran of the local police force is facing charges that he leaked confidential law enforcement information to civilians and had sex while on duty

Sgt. Jody Collins — who according to state pension records has been with the department for 19 years, surrendered at the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office last week. A statement from the prosecutor's office said Collins is charged with misusing a database and providing information to civilians "for their benefit."

Collins is also charged with providing money to pay off a drug debt with a dealer, and giving information to people to help them avoid being arrested, the prosecutor's office said.

The Courier Post reported that the sex-while-on-duty charge involved engaging in sex acts with a woman in his patrol car, instead of arresting her on outstanding warrants.

Last September, the department shared a post on Facebook touting Collins' promotion, noting that he would be in charge of the patrol division and overseeing the daily activities of the platoon.

State pension records show Collins makes an annual salary of $108,702, with 19 years and three months of service. Collins had been on paid leave since the investigation started in April, but was moved to unpaid leave after he was charged last week.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Monday night whether Collins had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. He was released from custody pending an initial court date on Sept. 27.

