Cop stabbed and man shot by police in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — An officer was stabbed and a man shot by police on Friday evening.

The violence took place on the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue about 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The circumstances were not disclosed.

Both the officer and the person who was stabbed were taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center—City Campus.

Story continues after the video

The station's video of the scene showed a construction van that crashed into a utility pole and fence in front of the scene in a residential neighborhood but police would not disclose its role in the incident.

Both the officer and the person stabbed were in stable condition on Friday night, according to the station's report.