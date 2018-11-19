GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Assault charges against a South Jersey police officer shown on video slapping a 13-year-old girl twice in the head while she was in cuffs will not be dropped.

Body cam video from the March 8 incident shows the girl being restrained as police enter what appears to be an office. The video cuts to the girl face-down on a box with her arms behind her back.

Gloucester Township officer John Flinn slaps her twice on the side of the head and then pushes her head down as he tells her to "stop resisting."

"I'm not," she cries out.

The video clip does not show what events led to the slap. Camden County Prosecutor Mary E. Colalillo said at the time the girl was cooperating with police at the time of the arrest. Colalillo did not disclose the circumstances of the disturbance but said the girl was not charged with any crime.

Flinn was indicted by a grand jury in August of charges of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of official misconduct, according to NJ.com .

A judge rejected the argument by Flinn's lawyer that that charges should be dismissed because prosecutors misled grand jurors on state policy governing the use of force.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: