Cop from Wayne dies after being shot in head during robbery

A former Wayne firefigher who became a police officer in Florida died this weekend, after he was shot in the line of duty.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Ft. Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21st. Please continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire FMPD Family," the department said in a statement on Saturday night.

Jobbers-Miller was shot in the head during an gas station robbery and taken by another officer to a hospital, where he had immediate surgery, according to a post on the Fort Meyers police Facebook page .

"He was one in a million!!! My heart is broken. I will never forget him. His wit, his outrageous sense of humor, his ability to learn, to teach, to share with and help others, was beyond words. Tonight, I feel like I lost one of my own. One of my 'kids' !!!! I will never forget you, Buddy !!! Rest in Peace," Wayne Fire Chief John Gabriel wrote on his personal Facebook page.

Jobbers-Miller worked at Wayne's Lincoln Park Hose Company No. 2 before joining Fort Meyers police in 2015. His father, Davie, is a former Wayne fire chief and life member of the fire company.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret was taken into custody after being shot by another officer. Police have not released further information on Desmaret.

During the shooting, Desmaret was subdued by another former Wayne resident, officer Matthew Zarillo, who moved from Wayne when he was in the fifth grade, according to the South Passaic Daily Voice .

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

