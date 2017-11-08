Cop assaulted driver in DWI road rage incident, police say

SOUTHAMPTON — A police officer faces DWI, armed robbery and assault charges following an incident on a South Jersey road.

State Police spokesman Sgt. Lawrence Peele said Teddy Cerra, an officer with Franklin Township Police in Somerset County, got into an argument with another driver who saw him driving erratically on Red Lion Road in Southampton on Nov. 2.

Both drivers stopped and got out of their vehicles, and Cerra pointed a handgun at the other driver and took his wallet, Peele said. Cerra then chased the other driver when he drove off, hitting two vehicles in the process, Peele said.

Peele said State Police officers arrested Cerra and charged him with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Franklin Police Lt. Philip Rizzo told the Burlington County Times Cerra was suspended.