Cool Friday, warm Saturday and Sunday, cool again by Monday

Near-record warmth will build into the Garden State for the weekend, but don't get used to the summerlike conditions.

Here are your weather headlines for Friday, October 13, 2017...

Friday: Cool

For the first time in almost two weeks (September 30), Thursday's high temperature ended up below normal. Granted, we were just a single degree below normal at all three of New Jersey's climate reporting stations (Newark, Trenton, and Atlantic City) — it still counts! We'll get one more seasonable, reasonably pleasant day on Friday before warmer temperatures take over for the weekend.

Friday morning is starting out with clear skies over the northern third of the state (from Interstate 78 on north). Temperatures there have become quite chilly, in the 40s. Under a blanket of cloud cover, central and southern New Jersey are a bit warmer to start, in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

High temperatures on Friday will be limited to the mid 60s — again, that's right around normal for mid-October. The only rain chance will be a few sprinkles. Winds will be significantly lighter, with occasional gusts to 20 to 25 mph.

Meanwhile, skies will be mostly cloudy all day. Keep in mind, "mostly cloudy" is not the same as "cloudy" — just like Thursday, we could get hints of blue skies and sunshine throughout Friday.

Saturday: Warmer

Our warmup really begins Friday night, as temperatures won't be quite as cold as the previous night. Overnight lows will fall to around the 60 degree mark, under partial cloudiness and maybe some fog.

Thermometers on Saturday should soar into the mid 70s across the Garden State, with partly sunny skies. Models have been pretty persistent about a shower chance at some point on Saturday. I'm not totally convinced, but let's be prepared for scattered raindrops regardless.

Sunday: Warmest

Sunday should be the sunnier, warmer day of the weekend. And with dew points spiking into the 60s, it might feel quite reminiscent of a humid Summer day. Forecast high temperatures range from the mid 70s in NW NJ, to the upper 70s along the Jersey Shore, to the lower 80s for the rest of the state. Skies should be mostly sunny for most of the day, with a strong southwest breeze potentially gusting to 30 mph.

Record highs for Sunday are 86 at Newark, 78 at Trenton, and 86 at Atlantic City (airport).

Monday+: Cool

Don't get used to the warmth though, as a cold front will start pushing into New Jersey around 7 p.m. Sunday evening. With it, we'll see a brief round of rain, probably lasting for an hour or two in any given location. Meanwhile, a brisk northwesterly wind will rapidly push temperatures downward. No more 80s and no more 70s for Monday — our latest forecast calls for high temps only in the 60 to 65 degree range.

As a large area of high pressure builds over New Jersey by Monday afternoon, we'll see an extended period of sunny, dry, and generally seasonable conditions. The core of this cool air mass will settle on top of us Tuesday. Widespread 40s are expected Tuesday morning, with high temps barely reaching 60 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.