Convention attendance down, so is keeping up with industry

As New Jersey lawmakers fret over who's funding the vo-tech schools, there's a great education opportunity being missed by those already working. Larry Washington, who owns Rainbow Plumbing in Roosevelt, is also Sponsor Chairman for Monmouth County Master Plumbers Association. Washington says attendance is down at their conventions and with that drop comes a drop by those members in keeping up with what's going on in the industry.

"Ignorance is not acceptable anymore. Thanks to the internet, today's consumer has so many ways to access what they think is the problem and diagnose their own situation before they even call. We need to remain one step ahead in today's ever changing technology and methods," he says.

Conventions are a great way to make contacts, meet vendors, and keep up with all that continues to change in your field. There's an old saying, "you don't know what you don't know," and the one way to find out what you don't know if you're a working man is to attend one of the many conventions provided by your local chapter.

