Controversial superintendent out of running for one new job

PORT MURRAY — A controversial candidate for the superintendent's position at the Mansfield Elementary School will not get the job.

The Board of Education for the single-school district in Warren County announced at Thursday night's meeting that Greg McGann is no longer a candidate to take over for retiring superintendent Ed Kemp, according to parent Meloney Garrett, who said the news was met with claps and cheers.

Garrett had rallied parents to attend the meeting to express their concern about McGann, the outgoing superintendent for the Rockaway school district. McGann was criticized for his handling of the bullying of cheerleader Mallory Grossman. The 11-year-old took her own life last June as the school year was ending.

The board's agenda for the meeting stated "a vote will be taken to 'approve the recommendation to continue the search for the open superintendent position as recommended by the hiring committee.'"

The tone of the meeting, which was moved into the school gym, was "pleasant and mild-tempered," according to Garrett.

A parent asked about the selection process and was told the hiring committee reviews resumes, then conducts interviews of potential candidates.

Mallory Grossman's parents, Diane and Seth Grossman, announced this week they are filing suit against McGann and the Rockaway district, claiming that the district did not properly ensure the safety of their daughter and children in the district, according to NJ.com.

Garrett was concerned about McGann after her cheerleading squad had worn "Mallory's Army" shirts in support of Diane Grossman's effort to bring awareness to cyberbullying.

McGann announced earlier he would resign from the Rockaway district effective July 1, the day after his contract expires. He has been on a leave of absence since May 1, according to a statement on the Rockaway district website.

