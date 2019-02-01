Contractor faked slip and fall in employer’s kitchen, cops say

WOODBRIDGE — A man was charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception after faking a slip-and-fall at a company where he was a contractor, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

In a video released by Carey's office, Alexander Goldinsky, 57, of Randolph is seen throwing ice on the floor of the cafeteria of the Woodbridge business and then lowering himself and laying down waiting to be found. The name of the company was not disclosed.

Goldinsky, whose company is named All Gold Industries, filed a false insurance claim for ambulance service and treatment he received at a hospital for his "injuries" between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, 2018, according to Carey. Goldinsky was arrested on Jan. 15 of this year and released on a summons.

Goldinsky told CBS New York it was a "mistake" and denied the action shown in the video.

He has a court appearance in New Brunswick Superior Court on Feb. 7, according to Carey.

Carey asked anyone with information about the incident to contact his office at 732-745-4060.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: