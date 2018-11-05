Congressman who was shot for being Republican campaigns NJ-style

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , who represents the First District in Louisiana, was in New Jersey campaigning for his friend Congressman Tom MacArthur .

MacArthur is in a tough fight to keep his seat in Congress and is pulling out all the stops. Steve Scalise, who was shot multiple times by a gunman who attacked a Congressional baseball practice in order to kill Republicans, is in NJ to help.

I had a conversation with Congressman Scalise about what MacArthur has accomplished for New Jersey during his time in DC. We also discussed his recovery from the gunshot wounds and what the mood is in Washington given that he was literally shot because he is a Republican. You can hear the conversation in the video above.

