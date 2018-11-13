LAKEWOOD — The number of measles cases related to an outbreak in Ocean County is up to 11, according to the Ocean County Health Department.

Five new cases stem from a 27-year-old Lakewood man who had traveled to Israel and was confirmed to have the measles at the end of October. There are also another seven potential cases under investigation. All the confirmed cases and those under investigation are in Lakewood.

The state Department of Health said that anyone who visited the office of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, located at 150 James Street, on Nov. 1 between noon and 4:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

Anyone who was exposed and who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk. If infected, symptoms could develop as late as November 22.

The OCHD said those who think they were exposed should call their health provider and not simply show up. Arrangements must be made for exams as not to put other patients and staff at risk.

Last week, 9,000 doses of MMR were provided by health outlets in Lakewood, with the Center for Health, Education, Medicine and Dentistry administering 2,000 shots in the past week. Ocean Health Initiative administered 500 vaccinations.

"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist, said in an earlier statement.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low birth weight.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ