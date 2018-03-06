Confessions of New Jersey shoplifters

We talked on the air today about a strange phenomenon in some New Jersey retail stores, where they lock up the Dove soap and body wash. Yes, Dove soap! Apparently it's a hot, trade-able commodity on the black market. The national stats on people who've shoplifted is about 1 in 11 persons. Anecdotally it seems to be higher in Jersey.

One guy called to tell us he took a car battery from a large retail store and didn't feel bad about it since he was getting it for his girlfriend whose battery died. Ok. He figures that store makes enough money. You HAVE to hear what followed in the video above.

