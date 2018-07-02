Commuters, rejoice: Pulaski Skyway open in both directions

JERSEY CITY — The northbound lanes of the Pulaski Skyway officially reopened on Monday, following completion of the biggest part of a $1 billion rehabilitation project.

Traffic on the Skyway moved very well without incident on Monday morning, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

All the lanes in both directions of the 3.5 mile, 85-year-old roadway that connects Newark, Kearny and Jersey City were replaced. The seven-year project originally was to replace the bridge deck, strengthen the steel superstructure, repair ramps and improving drainage and lighting .

The DOT said decades of exposure to water, salt, and harsh weather caused severe corrosion to important steel bridge deck components which lead to several delays.

The project was delayed in 2015 by the discovery of beams in the roadway that were found to be rusted out when workers removed pavements. Bridge deck replacement last summer delayed the project by another year.

The project by the numbers:

2 rivers crossed (Hackensack and Passaic)

3.5 miles long

12 new sign structures

44 Floor beams replaced

118 spans

284 new LED lights

3,500 deck panels

15,350 linear feet of metal median barrier

38,572 linear feet of drainage pipe

367,600 linear feet of electrical wire

425,000 shear studs installed

15 million pounds of structural steel repair

There is still additional work to be done that will have less of an impact on traffic before it is finally complete in 2024. The remaining work includes repairs to the piers and structural steel of all truss members, replacement of the rocker bents, which are pieces of the superstructure that provide the flexibility for the bridge, and the repainting of the structure.

The next major project for North Jersey commuters is the $90.3 million rebuild of the 80-year-old Lincoln Tunnel viaduct. One lane in each direction will be closed which is expected to cause delays. The project includes replacement of the bridge deck and repairs to the bridge's structural steel.

The DOT has not yet announced a date for the work to begin.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ