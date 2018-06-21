Comedian Mike E. Winfield’s other job is tougher than comedy

Great having my friend Mike E. Winfield back on the morning show.

Who knew he coaches little league? We could do a whole show on my experience coaching little league with my wife Jodi. Let's just say she was the better coach...Bet you have some stories too.

Check out Mike's new special "My Side of the Story". He's hilarious and you're gonna love the show. Get your tix now to see him at The Stress Factory HERE. Before the show, don't miss his special appearance on my podcast Speaking Millennial with Jessica Nutt and Jay Black!

