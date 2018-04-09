‘Come Back and Stay’ by Paul Young — Doyle’s ‘Not-So-Top-10′ List

In my constant quest to revive the popularity of songs that were hits in their day but no longer get any love, I give you Paul Young’s “Come Back and Stay.” Young was a much bigger star in his native England than he was in the US.

He had 3 #1 albums and performed at Live Aid, and he was 1985’s Brit Awards he was named “Best Male.” He also had 14 Top Ten singles in the UK, but only 5 in the US. He sang with Band Aid on “Do They Know It’s Christmas” and can also be heard in the movie Sixteen Candles with his #45 hit, “Love of the Common People.”

His biggest hit was “Every Time You Go Away” (a cover of a Hall & Oates song) which was #1 in the US in 1985. His other Top 40 hits were “I’m Gonna To Tear Your Playhouse Down” (#13), two more covers, “Oh Girl” (#8) and “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted” (#22). But the song I requested of Big Joe was his first Top 40 hit, “Come Back and Stay”, which peaked at #22 on the Billboard Pop Chart. It was on a jukebox at a bar I frequented and I played the hell out of it, but you never hear it on oldies radio these days. Surprisingly, Big Joe did not play my request.

