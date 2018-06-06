Comcast phone outage affecting businesses in NJ

TRENTON — Some Comcast phone service was affected by a massive outage on Wednesday afternoon.

The website DownDetector.com showed reports of outages over most of New Jersey with a heavier concentration around the Philadelphia area.

"Some Comcast Business customers may be experiencing issues with their Business Voice service," Comcast spokeswoman Jennifer Bilotta said in a statement. "We are working to restore service to these customers as soon as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue and will provide additional updates as they are available."

Micromedia Publications Vice President and Chief Operating Office Jason Allentoff said service at his office in Lakehurst went offline at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A Comcast employee who not authorized to speak for the company said the outage was "everywhere."

Comcast customers from Georgia, Virginia, Washington, Utah and Mexico complained on Twitter about the outage.

The comments section of the DownDetector.com outage map was filled with comments from businesses affected by the outage.

"Phones out in New Jersey. Can't run a business without our phones. They better compensate us for this," one user wrote in the comments section.

"Hunterdon County,NJ business here- got thru to customer service - Comcast said they expect the phones to be back around 3:35pm... currently on hold for billing to discuss bill adjustment," another wrote.

A check of Comcast's outage map at 1 p.m. showed an "unplanned outage" for voice service with an estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.