Several people dead in Colts Neck house fire that’s still raging

COLTS NECK — Officials are at the scene of a deadly fire involving "multiple fatalities," according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a million-dollar home on an acre of land on Willow Brook Road. An hour later firefighters were still battling the blaze, and the prosecutor's office is on the scene as well, according to a post on their Twitter feed.

The prosecutor also was investigating a separate fire in Ocean Township today. The owners of the two homes share the same last name — Caneiro — and have been business partners, records show. Ocean Township police referred questions about the fire to the prosecutor, who was expected to provide a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

NBC New York , citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that a victim was found with a gunshot wound.

Video from the helicopter of ABC7NY.com showed crews working on the large house. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof as a ladder truck is used to fight the fire.

The fire is still active an hour later, and the prosecutor's office has provided no further information about the fatalities.

